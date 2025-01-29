Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Upgraded by Compass Point to “Neutral” Rating

Compass Point upgraded shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $61.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AFRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Affirm from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Affirm has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 3.67.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Affirm had a negative net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $698.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, President Libor Michalek sold 6,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $477,818.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 160,601 shares in the company, valued at $11,576,120.08. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 6,541 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $407,373.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,963 shares in the company, valued at $184,535.64. This trade represents a 68.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,323,478 shares of company stock valued at $86,285,371 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Affirm by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

