Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Air Lease by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,180,000 after buying an additional 25,874 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,875,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,232,000 after acquiring an additional 70,299 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease by 0.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,585,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,451,000 after purchasing an additional 42,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $52.31. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

