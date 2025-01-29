Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Holdings Increased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 6,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $10,764,604.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,616,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,525,022. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $68,005.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 185,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,218,158.14. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,157,308 shares of company stock worth $153,981,848. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $131.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.90 and its 200-day moving average is $130.87. The company has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.