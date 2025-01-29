Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Akastor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKRYY opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Akastor ASA has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28.

Akastor ASA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $2.8177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from Akastor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.23.

About Akastor ASA

Akastor ASA operates as an oilfield services investment company in Norway and internationally. The company offers vessel-based subsea well construction and intervention services to the oil and gas industry. It also provides anchor handling, towing, and supply services to offshore oil and gas fields. In addition, the company offers a range of offshore drilling equipment products and packages.

