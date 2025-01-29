Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.76.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ALLY opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson bought 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $753,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,002,235.25. This represents a 10.39 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Ally Financial by 41.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.