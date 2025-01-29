Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Seros Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Finally, China Renaissance raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $291,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,987.28. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,887 shares of company stock worth $22,470,464 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $195.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $130.66 and a one year high of $202.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

