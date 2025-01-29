Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, an increase of 600.6% from the December 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 949,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.
Alstom SA provides solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.
