Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Down 49.3% in January

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the December 31st total of 101,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ALVOF opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. Alvopetro Energy has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.09.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter.

Alvopetro Energy Announces Dividend

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. Alvopetro Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

