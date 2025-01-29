Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Argent Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004,835 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 17,744 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 6.2% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $220,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 839,745 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $162,283,000 after buying an additional 50,629 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 175,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,888,000 after buying an additional 13,059 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.3% in the second quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 24,164 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.46.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $238.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $241.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

