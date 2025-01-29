Amex Exploration (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. 32,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 20,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Amex Exploration Trading Down 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company’s flagship property is the 100% owned Perron Gold Project consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares located in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Coleraine Mining Resources, Inc Amex Exploration Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

