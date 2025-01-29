ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ANA Trading Up 1.9 %

ALNPY stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. ANA has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter. ANA had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 6.75%.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

