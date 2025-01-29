Anavex Life Sciences’ (AVXL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXLFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.70. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXLGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

