Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Stock Position Reduced by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 209.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NLY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.3 %

NLY opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.40 and a beta of 1.51. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $21.11.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.06%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -3,714.29%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

