Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Down 78.4% in January

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the December 31st total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Apollo Silver Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS APGOF opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Apollo Silver has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16.
About Apollo Silver
