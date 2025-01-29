Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Arkema Stock Down 1.3 %

Arkema stock opened at $80.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.21. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.23. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $71.26 and a fifty-two week high of $111.79.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 3.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

