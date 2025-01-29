Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AHH. StockNews.com lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AHH

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of AHH stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $978.63 million, a P/E ratio of -45.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $12.46.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Armada Hoffler Properties had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -390.46%.

Insider Activity at Armada Hoffler Properties

In other news, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $48,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,391.65. This trade represents a 16.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,337,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,313,000 after acquiring an additional 140,964 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,932,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after buying an additional 158,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,127,000 after buying an additional 56,777 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth $11,913,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter worth $9,049,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

(Get Free Report)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.