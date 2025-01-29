Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Trading Down 0.8 %

Armanino Foods of Distinction stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56. The stock has a market cap of $243.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.33. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $8.20.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.0363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

