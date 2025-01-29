Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Update

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Aspen Pharmacare Stock Performance

APNHY opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Aspen Pharmacare has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $13.69.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

