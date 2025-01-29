Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 610 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,051,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,579,000 after acquiring an additional 73,355 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,471.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,859,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,335 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 13.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,277,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,415,000 after acquiring an additional 277,117 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,911,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,502,000 after acquiring an additional 147,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,602,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,655,000 after acquiring an additional 677,623 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PHYS opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $21.70.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

