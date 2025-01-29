Avior Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 30.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $199,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,512,553.59. The trade was a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $28,876,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,320,940. The trade was a 62.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,416 shares of company stock worth $33,528,267. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $299.30 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $241.29 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The firm has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 78.56, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.72.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.