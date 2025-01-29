Avior Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TTE opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $137.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.04.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.10). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $52.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

