Bar Harbor Wealth Management Purchases 6,542 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,832 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.23.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $127.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

