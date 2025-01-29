Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 225 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Burr Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Burr Financial Services LLC now owns 18,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 115,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $195.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.66 and a fifty-two week high of $202.29.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total value of $234,331.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,745.58. The trade was a 4.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $6,870,532.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,329,576.64. This represents a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,887 shares of company stock worth $22,470,464 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.82.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

