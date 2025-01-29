BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth $18,680,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,949,000 after purchasing an additional 333,287 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 151.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 42,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BRBR. TD Cowen raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

BellRing Brands Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $78.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.15.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 103.89%. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

