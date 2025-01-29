Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BERY. UBS Group lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.30.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 332.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.
