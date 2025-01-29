Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 95.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 21,669 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 63.0% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 217,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,900,000 after purchasing an additional 84,237 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $958,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 341.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $481.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.20.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $367.36 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $262.12 and a one year high of $387.99. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 6.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $338.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.32.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

