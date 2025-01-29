Bio-Techne (TECH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Bio-Techne to post earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $285.84 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.22 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bio-Techne to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bio-Techne Price Performance
NASDAQ:TECH opened at $74.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 79.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $61.16 and a 12 month high of $85.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Bio-Techne
Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.
