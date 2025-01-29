Bio-Techne (TECH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Bio-Techne to post earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $285.84 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.22 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bio-Techne to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $74.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 79.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $61.16 and a 12 month high of $85.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TECH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

