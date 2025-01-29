BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Stake Cut by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the third quarter valued at $605,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

MYD stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.