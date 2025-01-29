Blue Bird (BLBD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Blue Bird to announce earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $308.31 million for the quarter. Blue Bird has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 91.12% and a net margin of 7.83%.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Blue Bird Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.58. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLBD. Roth Mkm cut shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $63.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on Blue Bird in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Blue Bird from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blue Bird has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blue Bird

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blue Bird news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 19,171 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $822,244.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,092.83. This trade represents a 17.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blue Bird

(Get Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.