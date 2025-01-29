BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,083 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in BorgWarner by 88.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

BorgWarner Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 21,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $747,985.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 227,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,915,177.27. The trade was a 8.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 154,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $5,329,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,997,111.77. This represents a 37.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,010 shares of company stock worth $7,678,076. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

