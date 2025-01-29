Brighton Jones LLC Acquires New Shares in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Brighton Jones LLC owned 1.23% of MIND Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MIND Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.83% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MIND stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 million, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. MIND Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $9.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MIND Technology ( NASDAQ:MIND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 104.48% and a net margin of 9.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MIND Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries worldwide. Its primary products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink towed seismic streamer system; and Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications.

