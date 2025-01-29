Brighton Jones LLC Has $195,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 29.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 336,720 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,394,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $46,408,000 after purchasing an additional 160,409 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $55,456,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,853,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 93.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,181,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after acquiring an additional 570,293 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE F opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on F. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

