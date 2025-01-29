Brighton Jones LLC Invests $156,000 in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty OP during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000.
Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance
ESBA stock opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43. Empire State Realty OP, L.P. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $11.50.
Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend
Empire State Realty OP Company Profile
Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Empire State Realty OP
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Survey Reveals: Top 150 Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers and Business Deals [2025]
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.