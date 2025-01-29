Brighton Jones LLC Invests $156,000 in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty OP during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000.

ESBA stock opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43. Empire State Realty OP, L.P. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

