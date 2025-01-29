Brighton Jones LLC Invests $208,000 in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 948.5% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 111,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,251,000 after buying an additional 100,414 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,038.1% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 76,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,774,000 after buying an additional 73,187 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,807,000. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,702,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,827 shares during the period.

Shares of VDC opened at $213.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $191.92 and a 1 year high of $224.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

