Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $220,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $789,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 70.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $549.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $535.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $580.09.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 target price (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.33.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

