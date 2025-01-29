Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Qudian during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Qudian by 248.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Qudian by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,599 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the 3rd quarter worth about $846,000. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qudian Stock Down 1.2 %

Qudian stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $590.77 million, a P/E ratio of 73.63 and a beta of 0.76. Qudian Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.20.

About Qudian

Qudian ( NYSE:QD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 18.32%.

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.

