Brighton Jones LLC Takes $201,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB opened at $138.16 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $123.60 and a one year high of $150.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

