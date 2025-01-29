Brighton Jones LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 166.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $882,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

EMN opened at $92.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.12. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $80.71 and a 1-year high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 3,061 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $321,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,430. This trade represents a 19.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,102,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,135. This represents a 18.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,948 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

