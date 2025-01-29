Brighton Jones LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHH. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 794.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.09.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

