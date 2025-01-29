Brokerages Set QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT at $206.57

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Melius assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $171.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.40. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $139.26 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.25. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,570. This trade represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $409,056.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,130.68. This trade represents a 11.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,882 shares of company stock worth $4,314,649. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in QUALCOMM by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 317 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. V2 Financial group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. V2 Financial group LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 27,231 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

