Brokerages Set Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target at $36.99

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.99.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.60%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,315 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $129,800.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,195,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,276.18. The trade was a 1.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 17,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $213,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,176,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,112,204. The trade was a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,445,184 shares of company stock valued at $17,482,949 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its stake in Snap by 105.6% during the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 7,981,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098,847 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,211,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after buying an additional 2,386,519 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Snap by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,910,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,842,000 after buying an additional 1,297,348 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,032,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Snap by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,086,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,501 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

