Burr Financial Services LLC Acquires 7,416 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Burr Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.4% of Burr Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Burr Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 115,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $195.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.66 and a fifty-two week high of $202.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,195.20. The trade was a 6.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,887 shares of company stock worth $22,470,464 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

