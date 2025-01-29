Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 847 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,915 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after purchasing an additional 191,469,114 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 870.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,658,922,000 after acquiring an additional 91,867,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,371,255,000 after acquiring an additional 84,515,429 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 808.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,215,474,000 after acquiring an additional 73,589,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 882.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,648,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,098,519,000 after purchasing an additional 66,151,750 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $127.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.29 and its 200 day moving average is $129.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $153.13.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Melius Research boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,056,016.72. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

