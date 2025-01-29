Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Now Covered by Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDL opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.89. Cardiol Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 237.4% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 113,950 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 307,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 34,385 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

