Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,426,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,906 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,027,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,515,000 after purchasing an additional 811,692 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8,431.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 6,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566,120 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 5,151,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,037,000 after purchasing an additional 712,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,075,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,310,000 after buying an additional 39,491 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCL stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

