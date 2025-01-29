Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 198 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,062.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,877,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,083,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 36,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $266.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $171.30 and a 1 year high of $267.33. The company has a market capitalization of $751.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.