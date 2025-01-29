Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 78.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,820,000 after buying an additional 15,791 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 8.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, VP Brian C. Judkins purchased 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $519.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,327.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,721. This trade represents a 9.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 732 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.62, for a total transaction of $421,353.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,526,362.94. This represents a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th.

Chemed Trading Down 2.4 %

CHE stock opened at $561.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $544.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.91. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $512.12 and a twelve month high of $654.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($0.12). Chemed had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $606.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.11%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

