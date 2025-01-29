Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,339 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 195.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,200,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $755,410,000 after buying an additional 2,776,920 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,747,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $673,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,919 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 328.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 894,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,885,000 after purchasing an additional 685,662 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 472.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 283,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,965,000 after purchasing an additional 234,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 77.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,903,000 after purchasing an additional 189,396 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.36.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSE:LNG opened at $226.43 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.31 and a 12-month high of $257.65. The firm has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

