CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.61. Approximately 2,768 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

CITIC Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34.

About CITIC

(Get Free Report)

CITIC Limited operates in financial services, advanced intelligent manufacturing, advanced materials, consumption, urbanization, resources and energy, and engineering contracting businesses worldwide. The Comprehensive Financial Services segment provides banking, investment research, securities brokerage, trust, insurance and reinsurance, investment banking, wealth and asset management, financial markets, equity investment, financing, and other integrated financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.