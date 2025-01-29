Citigroup Cuts Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $303.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $306.00 to $303.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MANH. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $326.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MANH

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $295.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.29. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $205.12 and a one year high of $312.60. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 83.84 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.10, for a total transaction of $1,001,147.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,334,137.20. The trade was a 7.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bruce Richards sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $1,202,379.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,398,976.78. This represents a 15.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.